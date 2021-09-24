Ontario's deficit less than half of what province projected, new documents show

Provincial officials are holding a news conference about Ontario's 2020-21 public accounts starting at 11 a.m. You can watch it live in this story.

Ontario's deficit for 2020-21 was less than half the $38.5 billion the province was projecting as recently as March, according to newly released financial statements.

Public Accounts released Friday show the actual deficit was $16.4 billion.

The new figures show that the province spent $19.1 billion on its COVID-19 response in 2020-21, but officials say the federal government provided $7.7 billion of that figure.

In a news release issued Friday morning, the province said Ontario's public accounts show that provincial program spending rose by $16.7 billion in the last year compared to 2019-20.

The news comes after Ontario's fiscal watchdog found earlier this month that the province did not spend any funds from a new $2.7 billion COVID-19 response program in the first quarter, prompting critics to question why the government didn't use the money during the third wave.