OPP charge former Vaughan mayor Di Biase with breach of trust, municipal corruption

Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged former Vaughan mayor Michael Di Biase with breach of trust and municipal corruption after an investigation that's lasted four-and-a-half years.

Di Biase, 71, of Woodbridge in Vaughan, is due to appear in a Newmarket courtroom on Oct. 30.

The investigation by the OPP's economic crime and corruption squad began in April 2015, following a referral to police by the city's integrity commissioner and a complaint by local Vaughan activist and Di Biase political rival Richard Lorello.

Lorello had raised concerns that it appeared Di Biase was getting help building his family cottage from a construction firm called Maystar General Contractors — a company that has received more than $150 million in business from the City of Vaughan since 2002.

Last year, the OPP commander overseeing the investigation told CBC News that officers were focused on "the circumstances surrounding the construction and expert consultation, and the payment for those services," on Di Biase's cottage.

The cottage is located on Orr Lake, about 25 kilometres north of Barrie.

Di Biase faces one count each of breach of trust and municipal corruption under the Criminal Code. Each count carries a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison.

The OPP has previously said that none of the companies involved in building the cottage were ever subjects of the investigation.

The OPP said it won't comment further on the charges against Di Biase.