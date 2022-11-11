2 OPP officers charged with breach of trust in tow truck industry probe, 2 operators also charged

Two Ontario Provincial Police officers and two tow truck operators have been charged as part of an investigation into allegations of misconduct involving the towing industry.

In a news release on Thursday, the OPP said a sergeant, 59 and a constable, 36, are facing beach of trust charges. Both are members of the OPP's Mississauga detachment and its highway safety division. The constable has also been charged with obstructing a peace officer.

The OPP said it also charged a Vaughan man, 49, and a Mississauga man, 44, with aiding and abetting breach of trust.

According to the OPP, its professional standards unit received an internal complaint in February 2019 that alleged members of the OPP's highway safety division were giving "preferential treatment" to Greater Toronto Area tow truck operators.

The professional standards unit and its criminal investigation branch began a joint investigation in October 2019.

The accused OPP officers, who were arrested three days ago, have been suspended with pay since January 2021. The accused tow truck operators were arrested recently, according to the OPP.

All four accused, who were released on undertakings with conditions, are due in court on Jan. 6 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Police are urging anyone with information about the investigation to call the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or CrimeStoppers anonymously.

