OPP urges M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island to shelter in place due to armed person
Ontario Provincial Province are urging everyone who lives in the M’Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island to shelter in place due to an investigation involving an armed and dangerous person.
Monitor local media for updates, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Province are urging everyone who lives in the M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island to shelter in place due to an investigation involving an armed and dangerous person.
The OPP says everyone should avoid the First Nation and Area Highway 551.
People are urged to monitor local media for updates.
More to come.