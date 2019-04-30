Ontario government cuts $46M from provincial police budget
NDP wonders why budget cut just as province rolls out pilot projects on highway speed limits
Ontario is planning to cut about $46 million this year from the provincial police budget.
The Progressive Conservative government's expenditure estimates for this year show the funding drop, which largely comes out of "field and traffic services."
Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says she has faith that the leadership of the Ontario Provincial Police will be able manage challenges within the new budget.
A spokeswoman for Jones says the funding reduction relates to"streamlining" corporate offices and improving vehicle maintenance so the fleet lasts longer.
Marion Ringuette says no police officers will lose their jobs.
The NDP questions why the OPP budget is being cut just as the government announces a pilot project to raise speed limits to 110 kilometres an hour on sections of three 400-series highways.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.