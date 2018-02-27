Ontario provincial parks offer free admission for Canada Day

Parks across the province are offering free admission today in celebration of Canada Day, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday.

Capacity will be limited to prevent overcrowding, so visitors are recommended to arrive early and maintain physical distancing.

Ford says several attractions have also planned special virtual experiences and events for Canada Day to "celebrate Ontario's culture and artistic excellence."

Those events include the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, the Niagara Parks Commission, Science North and Destination Ontario.

The province is also offering free fishing for two weeks starting July 4.

"Whether you're celebrating at the cottage, in a park, on a patio or at home this Canada Day, please remember to stay safe and act responsibly by following public health advice," Ford said in a statement issued Wednesday.

"Canada Day is a wonderful time for families to enjoy the great outdoors, while spending time together," said Ontario's Environment Minister Jeff Yurek in a statement Tuesday.

"We continue to count on people to be responsible when outside and to follow all public health advice."

157 cases reported Tuesday

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 157 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province's total case count to 35,068.

Ontario's official COVID-19 death toll grew by seven and now sits at 2,672. However, a CBC News count based on data provided directly by regional public health units puts the real death toll at 2,720.

Ontario health officials have not yet released updated COVID-19 case figures today due to Canada Day. Daily COVID-19 data for both July 1 and July 2 are both expected to be announced on Thursday.

Additionally, Ford's daily COVID-19 update has been cancelled for Wednesday, but is expected to resume tomorrow.

Ontario's network of community, commercial and hospital labs processed 23,759 novel coronavirus test samples on Monday, while 19,318 remain under investigation.

About 86.5 per cent — or 30,344 — of the province's total cases are considered resolved.

The number of patients being treated in hospitals also continues its steady decline.

As of Tuesday's data, there are currently 213 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital, 42 of whom are in intensive care units.

Numbers in Windsor-Essex declined dramatically Tuesday, while the Greater Toronto Area continues to account for a large portion of Ontario's cases.

Toronto makes masks mandatory indoors, other cities could follow

Toronto's city council has voted to make non-medical masks and face coverings mandatory in indoor public spaces to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The recommendation was included in a report from Toronto's medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, that was approved by council during its Tuesday meeting.

The new regulation goes into effect July 7 as a temporary bylaw, though Mayor John Tory and de Villa are encouraging residents to begin following the order immediately.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie have also revealed similar plans.

Ford's government has so far resisted those pleas, with a spokesperson saying the move "isn't necessary" since local public health units have the ability to introduce those rules.