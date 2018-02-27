Admission to Ontario provincial parks free on Canada Day

The Ontario government is offering free admission to its provincial parks on Wednesday in celebration of Canada Day, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Tuesday.

Capacity will be limited to prevent overcrowding, so visitors are recommended to arrive early and maintain physical distancing.

Ford says several attractions have also planned special virtual experiences and events for Canada Day to "celebrate Ontario's culture and artistic excellence."

Those events include the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, the Niagara Parks Commission, Science North and Destination Ontario.

The province is also offering free fishing for two weeks starting July 4.

"Whether you're celebrating at the cottage, in a park, on a patio or at home this Canada Day, please remember to stay safe and act responsibly by following public health advice," Ford said in a statement issued Wednesday.

"Canada Day is a wonderful time for families to enjoy the great outdoors, while spending time together," said Ontario's Environment Minister Jeff Yurek in a statement Tuesday.

"We continue to count on people to be responsible when outside and to follow all public health advice."

Windsor health unit shutters farm due to outbreak

Meanwhile, health officials in the Windsor-Essex region say they have ordered a work stoppage at a farm experiencing a large outbreak of COVID-19.

The local public health unit says 191 cases of the virus were recorded at the farm over the weekend.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Windsor-Essex medical officer of health, issued a mandatory order for the farm to ensure employees are isolated and stop working as a result of the outbreak.

Ahmed said targeted testing efforts are continuing at farms in the area.

The Windsor-Essex region also reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with seven of them occurring in the agriculture sector.

Ontario health officials have not yet released new COVID-19 case figures on Wednesday because it is a statutory holiday. Daily COVID-19 data for both July 1 and July 2 are expected to be announced on Thursday.

As well, the premier's daily COVID-19 update has been cancelled for Wednesday, but is expected to held again on Thursday.

157 cases reported Tuesday

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 157 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total case count to 35,068.

Ontario's official COVID-19 death toll grew by seven and now sits at 2,672. However, a CBC News count based on data provided directly by regional public health units puts the real death toll at 2,720.

Ontario's network of community, commercial and hospital labs processed 23,759 novel coronavirus test samples on Monday, while 19,318 remain under investigation.

About 86.5 per cent — or 30,344 — of the province's total cases are considered resolved.

The number of patients being treated in hospitals also continues its steady decline.

As of Tuesday's data, there are currently 213 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital, 42 of whom are in intensive care units.

Numbers in Windsor-Essex declined dramatically Tuesday, while the Greater Toronto Area continues to account for a large portion of Ontario's cases.

Toronto makes masks mandatory indoors, other cities could follow

Toronto's city council has voted to make non-medical masks and face coverings mandatory in indoor public spaces to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The recommendation was included in a report from Toronto's medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, that was approved by council during its Tuesday meeting.

The new regulation goes into effect July 7 as a temporary bylaw, though Mayor John Tory and de Villa are encouraging residents to begin following the order immediately.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie have also revealed similar plans.

Ford's government has so far resisted those pleas, with a spokesperson saying the move "isn't necessary" since local public health units have the ability to introduce those rules.