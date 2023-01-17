Ontario's expansion of private clinic procedures could affect hospital nurse bargaining, union says
Critics worry hospitals will see further staffing crunches if workers choose to work in private clinics
Ontario hospital nurses are set to start bargaining over their new contract soon, and the province's intention to expand procedures at private clinics means hospitals will have to come to the table prepared to entice professionals to stay, their union said Tuesday.
Premier Doug Ford announced Monday that the province will fund more procedures such as cataract surgeries, MRI and CT scans and hip and knee surgeries in the community in order to reduce wait lists and ease the pressures on hospitals.
Amid the concerns raised by critics is a worry that hospitals will see further staffing crunches if workers such as nurses choose to work at clinics offering weekday, 9-5 shifts, instead of the overnight and weekend work that happens in hospitals.
Bernie Robinson, the interim president of the Ontario Nurses' Association, said along with higher overall wage increases, nurses need to see better pay for those off-hours to entice them.
"We want to see that we are valued, and that we are respected in this workplace," Robinson said.
Talks marked by recent movement on Bill 124
The new round of talks, scheduled to start Jan. 30, was already going to be significant. For the past three years, nurses and others in the broader public sector such as teachers have been subject to wage restraint legislation known as Bill 124.
There is no such legislated cap for these talks and nurses are looking to catch up.
"We have big asks of this government and of the [Ontario Hospital Association], who we will be bargaining with, and we want to see significant improvements," said Robinson.
Hospital nurses currently earn $34.24 an hour as a starting salary, per their last contract, and are subject to a grid that goes up to 25 years, when they can earn $49.02 an hour.
Robinson is not divulging the specific proposals the ONA will make at the bargaining table, but said she will also be pushing for improved policies on vacation, workloads and work-life balance, as they will also help with staff recruitment and retention.
Anthony Dale, president and CEO of the OHA, said he looks forward to the negotiations.
"We greatly value Ontario's nurses," he said in an interview.
"They've performed heroically through the pandemic and they are a remarkably important partner in the delivery of health services to the people of Ontario. It's our goal to achieve a voluntarily, mutually agreed-upon collective agreement with them."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?