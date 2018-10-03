Ontario principals overloaded with administration, have less time for education: report

Ontario needs to relieve some of the administrative stress on school principals, so they can focus more on student learning and staff development, a new report says.



Principals spend so much time on administrative tasks and "putting out fires" — like covering for staffing shortages and dealing with students' mental health issues — that it can be hard to focus on improving education and staff development, says Annie Kidder, executive director of People for Education.



"Principals love being principals but they were very concerned that things are out of balance," said Kidder.

The research and advocacy group released a report Wednesday, emphasizing findings from an earlier survey of 1,244 Ontario schools. The report says it's hard for principals to be curriculum leaders, while they also dealing with administration of school facilities and staff.

Principals "should be leading the learning community," said Kidder on CBC's Metro Morning, but often don't have time to focus on that work.

"Often they were worrying more about the leaking roof than the education going on in the school," she said.

'Cleaning up spills' if custodian is away

The role of a principal changes day-to-day, said Jennifer Yust, president of the Catholic Principals' Council. Principals might have to deal with urgent mental health issues or covering staffing supply gaps, she said.

"If the custodian is away with no supply, then I'm the one that cleans up the spills, unlocks the doors, makes sure that the icy sidewalks are taken care of," said Yust. If the secretary is away, she said, she would be the one answering the phones.

She said it would be amazing to be able to go into classrooms to talk to students about what they're learning, and make strategies with teachers to improve education.

More student mental health needs

One of the most urgent issues for principals is students' increasing mental health needs, the report says, adding that behavioural issues also take up a lot of time.

Often, schools don't have child and youth councillors in the building, said Yust, meaning principals are the ones contacting parents or suggesting community supports.



"So it's so many things that are important and urgent that takes you away from getting into the classrooms and asking students what they're learning," Yust said.

Principals say existing mental health resources aren't enough, the report says, and mental health issues consume an increasing amount of their time and resources. The report notes that the province announced funding for mental health workers in secondary schools, which will be introduced over the next two years.

Role of vice-principals

The report also looked at the role of vice-principals,

It says while 85 per cent of secondary schools have at least one full-time vice-principal, 21 per cent of elementary schools have at least one full-time vice-principal, and 25 per cent have a part-time principal. Having a vice-principal can impact how principals spend their time, meaning less time spent on managing staff, facilities or individual student issues, the report says.

People for Education originally released the report in its annual review of the province's publicly funded schools, entitled The New Basics for Public Education.

Only nine per cent of elementary school principals and 13 per cent of secondary school principals said they spend the most time on supporting professional learning and improving the school's instructional program, the report says.

In comparison, 22 per cent of elementary principals say managing facilities is their most time-consuming task, and 27 per cent of high school principals said managing staff was the biggest part of the job.

Twenty-five per cent of elementary school principals said completing the School Improvement Plan is their most time-consuming task, as did eight per cent of high school principals.

Money not necessarily the answer

The solution isn't necessarily spending more money, said Kidder, but looking at ways to change policy to relieve some stresses on principals.

She said now that there's a new government in place, it's time to sit down with principals' councils and experts to talk about solutions.

For instance, Yust suggests streamlining the amount of paperwork and forms that principals are required to complete.

Paperwork demands have "exploded" over her 20 years in education, she said. The report also notes that hiring staff is a "significant challenge" for principals.

In the report, People for Education recommends that the province work with the Ontario Principals' Council, the Catholic Principals' Council of Ontario, and the Association des directions et directions adjointes des ecole franco-ontariennes.

They should "identify where more supports are required and how demands on administration time can be alleviated, so that principals can focus more of their time on student learning and staff development."

In an emailed response, an Ontario ministry of education spokesperson said "principals and vice-principals are valued school system leaders. The ministry will continue to work with its partners to hear recommendations on how the province can support principals and vice-principals."