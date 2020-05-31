30-day limit on prescriptions in Ontario expected to end by July 1 as province eases restrictions

Ontarians who rely on prescription medication will hopefully see an onerous COVID-19 precaution lifted by the end of June, as the province starts to ease restrictions.

A 30-day limit on prescriptions was brought in by the Ontario government in the early days of the pandemic in an effort to prevent drug shortages. Spokespeople for Ontario's seniors community and the province's pharmacy industry say they expect the limitation will be lifted within the month, returning to the usual 90-day maximum by July 1.

"It's been a difficult policy," said Justin Bates, the chief executive officer of the Ontario Pharmacists Association. "We stand by the policy, we think it was the right thing to do, but I think everybody's hopeful that we can get back to 90 days and to a normal cycle of quantity."

Bates said that before the pandemic even began there were supply chain issues for pharmacists, with the manufacturers of key ingredients in China and India unable to produce necessary quantities.

That shortage was exacerbated in the early stages of the novel coronavirus pandemic, with hospitals filling more orders and individuals trying to stock up, just as there were runs on other essential items such as toilet paper.

As a result, several provinces imposed the 30-day limit, with Ontario's the only one yet to return to the 90-day norm.

323 new cases

This comes after Ontario reported 323 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 27,533.

A total of 20,640 tests were processed on Friday, as the province reached a new record in daily testing numbers and exceeded the current daily target of 16,000 for a third straight day. The system has the capacity to handle more than 25,000 on any given day.

A total of 801 people have been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, with 121 patients in intensive care units and 84 on ventilators.

According to the province, there have been 2,247 COVID-19-related deaths, an increase of 17 deaths from the last report.

Using data from local public health units, CBC News has counted a total of 2,310 deaths in Ontario as of Saturday, an increase of 12 deaths since the day before.

A total of 21,353 people have recovered from the virus.