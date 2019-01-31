A report that will shape how Ontario Premier Doug Ford reforms the province's health system says adding more beds to the system is not the solution to hospital overcrowding, CBC News has learned

Ford's council on improving healthcare, a handpicked panel of 11 senior health care administrators, will deliver its first report Thursday morning.

The council has a mandate to advise Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott on reducing hospital wait times, ending so-called "hallway medicine," and making long-term structural changes to the health-care system.

It's a safe bet the Ford government will take its advice. The council is led by by Dr. Rueben Devlin, the longtime CEO of Humber River Hospital, a former president of the Ontario Progressive Conservative party and a Ford confidante. He was appointed to the post on the day the Ford government took power.

"He's bringing forward some very helpful insights," Elliott told a news conference on Wednesday. She declined to say what Devlin's report will contain beyond describing it as "preliminary information about what he's heard so far."

Government sources tell CBC News the report looks at the causes of hospital overcrowding and discusses some of the things that can be done about it.

The report does not advocate for a big expansion to the number of acute-care beds but emphasizes the importance of home care and community care, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Dr. Rueben Devlin is the former CEO of Humber River Hospital, a former president of the Ontario PC party and a close confidante of Premier Doug Ford. He was appointed the premier's special adviser on health care the day Ford took power. (Algonquin College/Twitter)

The report will also say people are too often going to hospitals for conditions that could be treated elsewhere. It will acknowledge shortcomings of the health system, including that it does not always work efficiently, and that people find it too complicated to navigate.

Specific recommendations for change will not be made until the council's second report, to come in the spring, the sources said.

However, Devlin has already publicly given strong hints about where is he headed with his recommendations for reform.

"We know there's problems with the healthcare system, but how do we fix it?" Devlin told an audience at Algonquin College in a speech in late November. "People say, 'You cannot make the system better and improve quality and still save money.' That's not true."

The biggest immediate challenge facing Devlin's group — and the Ford government — is the problem of hospital overcrowding.

Devlin is a strong advocate for the better use of technology to improve the health system. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Hospital occupancy rates currently are unsustainable, Devlin said. He pointed to Ministry of Health projections on hospital capacity suggesting the province needs 8,000 more hospital beds by 2028, yet only 1,700 are planned.

"Are we going to build 6,300 patient beds, with their associated capital costs, and operating costs or are we going to provide a different kind of health care?" Devlin asked in his November speech.

"We need to look at where patients can be treated," he said. "If we're going to solve some of the problems of hallway medicine, how do we get patients to go to their primary care areas rather than showing up in the emergency department?

Devlin is also questioning whether it would be wise to provide 41,000 additional long-term care spaces, which the health ministry projects are needed to meet demand.

"Are we going to really institutionalize our elder citizens?" said Devlin in November, characterizing long-term care homes as a final option. "We want to provide care for people in the community, at home and wherever they can receive it, outside of institutions."

Multiple sources tell CBC News the Ford government intends to dissolve the province's Local Health Integration Networks (LHINs) as part of its looming health reforms. (sasirin pamai/Shutterstock)

Devlin wants to redesign the delivery of services to be patient-centred and family-centred

"We get lots of feedback that navigating the system is difficult," he said. "If we have to go get a family member into long-term care, it's difficult. If I have to take my loved one through cancer care, it's difficult."

Devlin has a vision of what he calls "Team Ontario" for the health system. "No matter where you are, we're going to take care of you. One number to call, one website, somebody that's going to navigate the system and make it better for you. In my mind, that's where we should be today."

The use of technology to improve the system is another key theme in Devlin's approach. He envisions hospital emergency departments being able to get a new patient's entire medical history by swiping their OHIP card.

He pictures a provincial command centre for digital health: And he extols the possibilities of virtual care, such as a patient getting his or her blood pressure checked at home, and the result transmitted online to their doctor.

Some health management organizations (HMOs) in the U.S. provide more than half their care virtually, Devlin told his Algonquin College audience.

Ford is vowing to listen to doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers as he moves to reform the system. 'Nothing is worse than a bunch of politicians telling front-line people, be it education, be it healthcare, how to do their job,' said Ford. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

Devlin wants "a ministry of health and an organizational structure that is nimble and effective." He said that will require "a little bit of organizational change."

He made the statement before CBC News reported that, according to multiple sources, the Ford government intends to dissolve the province's Local Health Integration Networks (LHINs).

He said he has framed the challenge to his team like this: "What's the future of health care? How are we going to deliver health care 20 and 30 years from now?"

At a news conference Wednesday, ​Ford said his government is focused on hearing from doctors, nurses and other frontline healthcare workers.

"We're asking for their ideas and our job is to review those ideas and then implement those ideas," Ford said during an announcement at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto.

"Nothing is worse than a bunch of politicians telling frontline people, be it education, be it healthcare, how to do their job when they're doing it day in and day out."