Ontario premier to make announcement following 3rd straight day of more than 400 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make a brief announcement at Queen's Park on Sunday morning following three straight days of more than 400 new COVID-19 cases reported by the province's health ministry.

Ontario confirmed 412 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths related to the virus on Saturday.

The province now has a total of more than 25,000 cases, which includes 19,146 resolved cases and 2,048 deaths.

However, a count by CBC News, compiled from regional public health units, puts the current toll at at least 2,140 deaths.

The rise in cases represents a 1.7 per cent increase over Friday's total, and the daily growth rate has hovered between 1.5 and 1.9 per cent over most of the last two weeks.

Of the province's total COVID-19 cases to date, 15,302 have been linked to outbreaks or close contact of a confirmed case, while 3,162 are attributed to community spread.

Meanwhile, the province fell short of its testing target for the sixth day in a row on Friday, processing 11,028 tests out of a 16,000 daily benchmark.

New testing regulations started Saturday, with asymptomatic front-line health-care workers being tested across the province.

The province will also begin a second round of testing in long-term care homes, which have been hardest hit by COVID-19.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make the announcement around 10:30 a.m. You can watch that live in this story.

Toronto officials condemn 'dangerous' behaviour in park

Meanwhile, city officials in Toronto are condemning the "dangerous" behaviour of people who flooded a popular downtown park on Saturday, saying they could cause a surge in COVID-19 cases.

A statement released by the city late Saturday night says thousands of people packed Trinity Bellwoods Park on one of the first warm days of the year despite physical distancing regulations.

Thousands packed into Trinity Bellwoods on Saturday as temperatures increased. (Laura Howells/CBC)

"Images today of thousands of people gathered in Trinity Bellwoods Park were unacceptable," the city said in a statement issued late Saturday evening.

"Gatherings like this, where people aren't keeping their distance from others, run the risk of setting Toronto back significantly in its efforts to stop the transmission of COVID-19."