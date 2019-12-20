All hail Olivia: Name again tops list of popular baby names, alongside Liam

It's been the decade of Olivia in Ontario.

The name has spent nine years at or near the top of the list of most popular baby names in the province.

From Jan. 2010 to Dec. 2018, more than 8,300 Ontario newborns have been named Olivia.

Ava, Emma and Charlotte have also consistently appeared in the annual ranking, published by the provincial government each year in late December.

The most recent iteration of the list, which covers 2018, was published Friday morning. The province used to break down the data by regions, but this year's list is only Ontario-wide.

According to the Office of the Registrar General, which oversees the collection of baby name data, Liam was the most popular boys name last year.

The rest of top five boys' names are:

Noah.

Lucas.

William.

Benjamin.

And the girls:

Emma.

Charlotte.

Amelia.

Ava.

Last year, Ontario marked one century of keeping baby name data. Marie and Joseph took the top spots, having been favourites among parents for multiple decades each.