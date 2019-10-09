Two major parties committed to creating wrongful conviction tribunal, Innocence Canada says

An advocacy group that pushes for justice system reforms to help those wrongly convicted plans to make an announcement in Toronto today.

Innocence Canada says two of the country's major federal parties have decided to commit to creating a special tribunal to investigate wrongful convictions.

While the two parties involved have not been revealed, the Liberals have announced in the past they would commit if re-elected.



The current system, which requires a person to convince the federal justice minister that they've been wrongfully convicted, would be replaced with a tribunal, says Innocence Canada.

This kind of tribunal has been recommended in at least five public inquiries since 1989.

The news conference will take place Wednesday at noon. It will feature two men, David Milgaard and Ronald Dalton, who served long prison sentences for murders they didn't commit.