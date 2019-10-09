Skip to Main Content
Two major parties committed to creating wrongful conviction tribunal, Innocence Canada says
Toronto

Innocence Canada says two of the country's major federal parties have decided to commit to creating a special tribunal to investigate wrongful convictions, however the two parties have not been revealed.

The Canadian Press ·
David Milgaard spent 23 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit. He is expected to join today's conference with Innocence Canada. (Bill Graveland/The Canadian Press)

An advocacy group that pushes for justice system reforms to help those wrongly convicted plans to make an announcement in Toronto today.

While the two parties involved have not been revealed, the Liberals have announced in the past they would commit if re-elected.

The current system, which requires a person to convince the federal justice minister that they've been wrongfully convicted, would be replaced with a tribunal, says Innocence Canada.

This kind of tribunal has been recommended in at least five public inquiries since 1989.

The news conference will take place Wednesday at noon. It will feature two men, David Milgaard and Ronald Dalton, who served long prison sentences for murders they didn't commit.

