Ontario police watchdog investigating after Toronto police officer shoots man allegedly holding weapon

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a police officer shot a man seen holding an axe or a hatchet late Thursday afternoon in Toronto.

Toronto Police say they received calls about a person with a knife at 4:07 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Twenty Fourth Street. Several callers had phoned in about a man with a hatchet or an axe screaming at people, they said.

There were reports that shots had been fired after police arrived at the scene.

The SIU confirmed Thursday evening on Twitter that a Toronto police officer shot the man and he was taken to hospital.

Const. Alex Li said they believe that an officer discharged a firearm and as a result the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in. The SIU is an independent agency that probes incidents involving the police that have resulted in death, serious injury, or reports of sexual assault.

Toronto paramedics said one adult male was transported to hospital following the incident.

Li said he had no information on the injuries and did not know if one or multiple shots were fired.

No one was injured by the man allegedly holding the hatchet or axe, he said.

Lake Shore Boulevard West is closed from Twenty First Street to Twenty Sixth Street and the public is urged to avoid the area.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.