Ontario police watchdog investigating after man, 48, dies in custody in Toronto

Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after a 48-year-old man died in Toronto police custody Thursday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit said the man died at 43 Division.

According to the SIU, the man was arrested on Wednesday and was being held pending a bail hearing the following day. There's no word on the man's identity, why he taken into custody or what charges he might have been facing.

He was found unresponsive just after 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, and paramedics were called, the agency said.

"He was pronounced dead at the scene," the SIU said in a news release.

Police confirm death in custody

Earlier on Thursday Toronto police also confirmed that a man had died in their custody.

"We can confirm that at approximately 8:20 a.m. the man was found unresponsive," Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu wrote in an email to CBC Toronto.

"Paramedics were called and the man had succumbed. SIU were contacted and they have invoked their mandate, therefore we are unable to comment any further."

The SIU said it has designated eight witness officials and one subject official in this case. Three investigators and one forensic investigator has been assigned to the case.

The post-mortem is scheduled for Oct. 15, the SIU said.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency called into investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.