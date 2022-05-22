Ontario police watchdog investigates after driver fleeing cop crashes into car with kids

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a police pursuit north of Peterborough ended in a "head-on crash" that sent multiple people to hospital.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the incident began around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday in Selwyn Township near 11th Line and 12th Line.

The SIU says an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer tried to stop the driver of a sedan after he drove past a stopped school bus with its lights flashing.

The driver fled with the officer in pursuit, the SIU says, before colliding with a car on Buckhorn Road.

The 44-year-old driving the Sedan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, along with a woman who was in the car.

The 34-year-old driving the car the Sedan collided with was also taken to the hospital, along with two children in the car.

One of the children, a young girl, was "diagnosed with a serious injury," according to the SIU.

The watchdog is asking anyone with relevant information to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529.