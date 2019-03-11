Police in Ontario say they won't conduct random spot checks despite new powers

Less than 24 hours after the Ontario government announced police would be newly empowered to stop anyone to question their purpose for leaving home during a COVID-19 lockdown, police services across the province have taken to social media to say they have no intention of conducting "random" stops.

The announcements have largely been welcomed by people online, but others — including author and activist Desmond Cole, who has been outspoken on issues of police racism and use of force — are skeptical it's anything more than a public relations tactic.

"All police are saying is, 'If we stop you, it will be for a good reason,'" Cole told CBC News.

"That doesn't help members of the public, Black and Indigenous people, people without a place to stay right now who are outside, disabled people who are always targeted by the police. It doesn't give us any comfort."

Saturday marks the first day of at least four weeks of enhanced policing powers the provincial government introduced in an attempt to curb an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases.

The new powers ostensibly enable police to ask anyone outside — including stopping vehicles — to indicate their purpose for leaving home and to provide their address. A ticket if individuals refused would cost roughly $750.

Cole said he sees the orders as an attempt by Premier Doug Ford to shift blame as COVID-19 cases rise and more "people are scared."

"Premier Ford needs a scapegoat," he said, "so just as he did last April, he's saying individuals will now be punished for being outside."

And yet, the growing list of police services would indicate many forces don't want to take on that responsibility. Indeed, the president of the Peel Regional Police Association took to Twitter to urge the government, "Don't make cops the bad guys here!"

In a subsequent statement, Peel Police confirmed they would not conduct "random vehicle or individual stops."

Police in Peterborough, London, Waterloo, Niagara, Ottawa, Toronto, York region, Hamilton, Windsor, and Cornwall have all released similar statements.

"We would be foolish to take them at their word," Cole said, noting that most of the statements mention "random" stops.

"The government order doesn't use the word random," he said, "so the police are denying doing something that wasn't in the order."

We are reviewing the new provincial <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> regulations. <br><br>Peterborough Police will continue to be complaints-driven in our response to the increased provincial measures, that means we will not be randomly stopping people.<a href="https://t.co/PXVmxwFDuh">https://t.co/PXVmxwFDuh</a> <a href="https://t.co/Io1BJnjvxm">pic.twitter.com/Io1BJnjvxm</a> —@PtboPolice Our plan is to continue to engage, explain, educate & enforce in a fair & unbiased manner. We will not be randomly stopping people. Our goal is to put an end to COVID-19 & we ask for the community’s support. We will release a fuller statement tomorrow when details known. 2/2 —@S_Williams001

A spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), which is tasked with enforcing interprovincial border closures and has also been empowered to conduct random checks, said the force is "still working out the logistics and details." It expects to share more with the public about its enforcement approach in the coming days.

CBC News has reached out to the solicitor general's office for comment but has yet to receive a response.

In his statement, the Ottawa Police Service chief Peter Slosly said the force is being "very mindful of the perception of the broader public as well as within our more marginalized, racialized and/or Indigenous/Aboriginal/Inuit peoples."

He said the police do "not want these powers to impact public trust."

Toronto police, which initially said it needed more time to review the changes, tweeted on Saturday morning that it "will continue to engage, educate and enforce, but we will not be doing random stops of people or cars."

"Prior to any change in our enforcement strategy we will notify the public on how we plan to implement the new provincial orders," its spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Toronto police declined to answer a question from CBC News about where this leaves people legally given an individual officer could still decide to pull over a person randomly and the law would be on their side, despite the force's official position statements.

The spokesperson deferred reporters to the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, in addition to declining to answer whether Toronto police were in contact with the provincial government about their approach to random stops.

CBC News has reached out to the police chiefs association for comment.

The London Police Services Board says it has "serious concerns" about whether the provincial government's expanded police powers are even constitutional.

"We cannot enforce our way out of the pandemic," said the board's chair Dr. Javeed Sukhera in a statement released Saturday morning.

Sukhera said the board "would encourage the Provincial government to shift their focus to stabilizing the health system, ensuring equitable access to vaccines, and following the advice of health experts."

The expanded police powers have quickly raised alarm bells across the province.

"It's a Black Friday of rights slashing by Queen's Park," said Michael Bryant, executive director of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association in a statement.

"A hodge-podge of pandemic restrictions cannot be policed like this because overzealous enforcers overshoot the mark, based on Canada's 1st Wave experience," Bryant's statement said.

He called random police stops "unconstitutional" since they wouldn't be "indiscriminate, stopping everyone in a single location" like a RIDE program does.

"Blanket powers for police to stop vehicles like this bends our constitutional freedoms too far, and will cause a rash of racial profiling," Bryant said. "These new restrictions… may face a court challenge."

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie tweeted his own reaction, saying he'll be "checking out our Charter [of Rights and Freedoms]" and that the city will be reviewing it.

"I'm concerned about this," his tweet said. "Either way, we're not going to be policing our way out of this pandemic, that's for sure."

In Toronto, Mayor John Tory tweeted that he was "very concerned about arbitrary stops of people by police at any time." He later tweeted his gratitude that Toronto police will not be conducting random stops.