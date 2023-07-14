'Serious concerns' raised over Ontario Place redevelopment during city's public consultations

A new report from Toronto city staff says a majority of residents who provided feedback on the province's plan to redevelop Ontario Place raised "serious concerns" about the project, particularly relating to the proposed indoor water park and spa.

Nearly 1,200 people took part in public consultations on the future of the site held between April 15 and April 28, according to the report released Thursday by the city planning division.

"There's concerns overall about keeping [Ontario Place] free, keeping it public, and making it accessible to people of all abilities," said Dan Nicholson, manager of the planning division, in an interview with CBC Toronto.

The report doesn't include percentages of respondents who held certain positions, but instead presents a "high-level, thematically organized summary of the main ideas" expressed throughout the multiple consultations.

Many of those who participated said they were worried about the environmental impacts of the redevelopment and the potential loss of public and green spaces, the report says. Particularly worrisome to respondents, according the report, was the centrepiece of the proposal: a 65,000-square-metre, seven-storey indoor private "wellness centre" and water park.

Slated to be built and operated by the Canadian branch of the Austria-based Therme Group, construction of the water park would require felling 846 mature trees (Therme says it intends to plant 3,000 new trees on the grounds) and see the site's West Island completely overhauled.

"There was a lot of concern about that facility based on its scale relative to the island and the impact it would have on Ontario Place overall and on the heritage buildings and the landscape," Nicholson said.

He noted, however, that there was widespread support for planned public realm improvements and investments to revitalize the site.

A drone view of Ontario Place taken on April 17, 2023. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

Public realm upgrades part of plan

As part of its deal with Therme, which includes a 99-year lease for the prized waterfront land, the province is spending some $650 million to upgrade existing infrastructure and preserve heritage elements of the site, such as the Cinesphere and pods, and new concert venue. Meanwhile, Therme says the revamped West Island would have roughly 12 acres of public parkland, including a new beach, boardwalk and biking trails.

But there were still questions about the details of the deal. "People wanted more clarity on who will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of public spaces and facilities," the report notes.

Infrastructure Ontario submitted its development application to the city on behalf of the province and Therme in November last year. Therme has promised to incorporate public feedback into any revised design plans, and the province has publicly committed to respecting the review process, which needs to be completed by the end of 2023.

That said, Premier Doug Ford's government has also suggested it would use its legislative authority to move ahead with the development plan whether the city approves the application or not. The province owns the majority of land at the Ontario Place site, with the exception of roughly 16 acres owned by the city — land that could be legally expropriated if the city were to refuse to sell or swap it.

Andrea Chiappetta, press secretary for Ontario Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma, said in a statement on Thursday that the province will continue to work with the city to redevelop the site.

"Therme Canada is working with the province and will be investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Ontario Place's revitalization and shoreline improvements that will restore the West Island for decades to come, including major improvements to free, fully accessible public spaces," she said.

"As part of the redevelopment, the ministry has undertaken an environmental assessment for the future public spaces and parkland, informed by Indigenous, public and stakeholder consultation."

As raised by some residents during the city's consultations, the province's environmental assessment did not include the West Island, where construction would include significant shoreline work and lake filling.

An artist's rendering of Therme's proposed 65,000-square-metre private spa and wellness centre. Construction would require felling 846 existing trees, but Therme says it would plant some 3,000 trees on the site. (Submitted by Therme Canada)

Revised application expected in the fall

Coun. Ausma Malik represents Spadina–Fort York, the ward where Ontario Place is located. She has consistently been one of the most vocal critics of the redevelopment plan. Malik told CBC Toronto that the results of the consultations show the current proposal needs to be significantly amended before it would meet the bar for city approval.

"What we're talking about here is some of the most valuable waterfront property in North America and this is such an incredible opportunity to do something spectacular on the waterfront," she said.

Comments from the city's public consultations will go to Infrastructure Ontario and council later this year, with a revised development application expected sometime in the fall.

City staff published a status report in late March with some of their own initial feedback. They highlighted that the proposed 22,000-square-metre, 26-metre-high entrance building that would connect the mainland to the West Island is so big that it "overwhelms the public realm."

Staff also concluded that a five-level underground parking garage — that combined with surface parking would provide space for nearly 2,700 vehicles — would defy established city and provincial planning policy that stresses public transportation over private vehicles. According to current plans, the province would be on the hook for the cost of building the parking garage, which is pegged at around $400 million.