City committee wants more details before making decision on Ontario Place land swap

A Toronto city council committee has decided that certain conditions must be met before it takes the first step that would enable the city to swap land with the province for the redevelopment of Ontario Place.

In a 5-2 vote on Thursday, members of the general government committee deferred the matter concerning the status of a strip of city-owned land at Ontario Place. The parcel of land, which runs parallel to the Lake Ontario shoreline, is at the foot of Dufferin Street and south of Lakeshore Boulevard West.

The committee considered whether it should recommend that the city declare 16 acres of city-owned land at Ontario Place as surplus city property. The acres include 10 acres of water and six acres of land.

A declaration would free the land to be handed to the province in a land swap for two other parcels of Toronto waterfront land. The province needs the land to proceed with its Ontario Place redevelopment plans. According to a city staff report, the property must be declared surplus before the land exchange can proceed.

All members of public who spoke opposed swap

All members of the public who spoke at the meeting opposed the land swap.

Coun. Ausma Malik, who represents Ward 10, Spadina-Fort York, said in a news release after the meeting that the decision to defer the matter was the right thing to do.

"Now was not the right time to make a decision that enables exchange of city lands. Ontario Place is too important for anything less than a full public process and a decision made with complete information and thoughtful review," Malik said.

According to the motion passed by the committee, the matter should be deferred until city council approves the official plan and zoning bylaw amendment application for Ontario Place and the province has provided council with a copy of the lease with the private tenant on the West Island site of Ontario Place.

The committee said the matter should also be deferred until the federal government has expressed interest or disinterest in the Ontario Place lands.

"The decision today means that we will consider the province's proposed land exchange only when city council has made a decision on the full Ontario Place development application, following further public consultation," Malik said.

A drone view of Ontario Place on April 17, 2023. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

Public conversation needed, says councillor

Perks, who moved the deferral motion, said a public conversation is needed about how to use these lands.

"Is it in the public interest to give up these lands? Without these answers, I cannot say yes," Perks said.

In the report, city staff said, "City staff have worked with the province to negotiate a mutually beneficial land exchange that is in accordance with the city's official plan."

"City Council authority for the proposed land exchange will be sought in a separate report in May 2023."

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced plans to move the Ontario Science Centre to Ontario Place. The move is part of major redevelopment plans for Ontario Place, which is set to include an expanded amphitheatre, a public beach, bars, restaurants, a new marina and a massive spa.