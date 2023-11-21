Ontario Place group seeks court injunction to pause redevelopment

An advocacy group says it is seeking a court injunction that would put a stop to the provincial government's redevelopment of Ontario Place until a comprehensive environmental assessment is completed.

Ontario Place for All announced Tuesday that it has filed an application for an injunction in divisional court, in an effort to stop the province from proceeding with its West Island redevelopment proposal, including the construction of a "mega spa."

"Ontario Place for All is committed to using all possible avenues to hold the provincial government accountable for their actions at Ontario Place and ensuring that they follow the proper process which would involve public consultation on the West Island redevelopment," group co-chair Norm Di Pasquale said in a statement.

"This filing is one of those avenues. We just want the government to follow its own laws."

CBC Toronto has reached out to provincial officials about the court application, but did not immediately receive a response.

When asked in question period if the province will order a full environmental assessment, Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma said the government has conducted two assessments — one on site servicing work, and another in a "category C" assessment .

"We are bringing Ontario Place back to life," Surma said, adding that "no one goes to Ontario Place anymore" — though before construction began, many people could be seen enjoying the space, especially during warmer weather.

This is what Ontario Place looked like in April of this year. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

The province's plans for redevelopment for the waterfront site have proven controversial.

Therme Canada, the company redeveloping Ontario Place's West Island with an indoor water park and spa, unveiled a new design featuring a smaller main building and more public park space back in August.

The redesign came after politicians and community members voiced opposition to the initial proposal because of its plan for a $350-million "year-round, family-friendly" waterfront attraction, the centrepiece of which would have been a 65,000-square-metre, seven-storey indoor private "wellness centre" and water park.

Earlier this year, the company said its redesign will include more open parkland, natural spaces, public trails, and places for people to gather.

Ontario Place for All, meanwhile, said in Tuesday's news release that the development would "involve the complete obliteration of the naturalized ecosystem on the West Island that has evolved over the past 50 years," including the removal of over 800 trees, alongside other vegetation and waterways.

"Our legal action is a bold statement against the irreversible harm posed by the proposed redevelopment," Ontario Place for All steering committee member Emmy Egulu said in a statement.

"Ontario Place belongs to the people, and any change to its landscape must be fully understood and agreed upon by those it serves — the community of Ontario."