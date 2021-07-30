Premier Doug Ford to make announcement about the future of Ontario Place

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement this morning about the future of the former Ontario Place theme park.

Ford is scheduled to appear with Culture Minister Lisa MacLeod and Toronto Mayor John Tory at a 10 a.m. ET news conference. You can watch it live in this story.

The Progressive Conservative government has been seeking to redevelop the sprawling, 63-hectare waterfront property that was closed to the public in 2012 after years of financial losses.

Ford's government has said it wants to make the space that first opened in 1971 an impressive attraction.

Former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders was appointed this spring as a special adviser to the province on its redevelopment of the park.

MacLeod has said the redevelopment will keep key features including Trillium Park, the Cinephere and the pods.

Earlier this month, The Globe and Mail reported that three companies had won bids to help redevelop the site, including an Austrian water park and spa builder called Therme and a Quebec outdoor recreation firm called Écorécréo.

Additionally, the newspaper reported that Live Nation, which operates the music venue at Ontario Place, will also have a major role in the project.