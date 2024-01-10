Closure of part of Ontario Place angers advocates opposed to massive spa redevelopment

Fencing erected this week is blocking access to part of Ontario Place, and a group opposed to redevelopment of the site is shocked at the closure and angry that no formal notice was given.

The metal fencing prevents people from using a pedestrian bridge that links Exhibition Place with Ontario Place. The entire West Island, where a massive spa is to be built, is now closed off. Handwritten signs had been affixed to the chain link fencing on Monday to alert the public to the closure, but have since been removed.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ontario Place for All, a grassroots organization, condemned what it called the sudden closure of West Island, saying the Doug Ford government is showing "careless disregard" for the waterfront property.

"We're very disappointed," Norm Di Pasquale, co-chair of Ontario Place for All, told CBC Toronto.

"It's all completely unexpected with handwritten notice. It took us announcing it to the world, instead of the Ontario government, to announce that the West Island was actually closed. It's the usual lack of care that we are seeing from this government."

Ontario Place for All, a grassroots organization, says it is continuing its legal fight to ensure the waterfront property remains a public space. (CBC)

The provincial government, meanwhile, says it is proceeding with its plans to redevelop Ontario Place.

As part of a "new deal" with the city, the city says it will accept the province's legislative authority to redevelop Ontario Place, while the province says it will obtain the land it needs for its plans, which include a large waterpark and spa that will be built by the Austria-based company Therme.

The deal also means the province will take over two highways, the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway.

Legal fight against project proceeding, advocate says

Di Pasquale said Ontario Place for All is calling on the province to reopen West Island immediately to allow residents to enjoy the trees, wildlife and pebble beach. He said the group also wants the province to stop what it sees as the destruction of the significant cultural heritage site.

"It's extremely sad. We're just local community members who care very much about Ontario Place and I can see a lot of heartbreak among the members of Ontario Place for all now that West Island has been taken away from us," he said.

"It's quite clear that you are now looking at a construction site instead of a beautiful waterfront park," he said. "I get the sense that this is a permanent closure. This may be the last we see of most of Ontario Place perhaps this decade."

Di Pasquale said the legal fight to save Ontario Place, meanwhile, is continuing and a case conference was held on Tuesday. The legal action is calling for the redevelopment to be stopped until a full environmental assessment is done.

"To us, this is not over, not by a long shot. We're going to fight for this place with everything we've got," he said.

The province has passed legislation, Bill 154, New Deal for Toronto Act, 2023, that largely exempts Ontario Place land from further environmental assessments and heritage protections. The bill also enacts the province's promise to take control of two Toronto highways and allows the infrastructure minister to issue minister's zoning orders, which override local laws.

Andrea B. Chiappetta, spokesperson for Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma, says the closures 'will help protect the health and safety of everyone on the site as the project moves forward.' (CBC)

Andrea B. Chiappetta, spokesperson for Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma, said "critical site servicing" began last September to update and replace water, electrical and gas services on the island.

"This work requires heavy machinery and construction equipment, as well as trained personnel with proper safety gear."

Chiappetta said the work will continue at the site this year and that means, as of Monday, additional areas of the park are closed, including the West Island.

"These closures will help protect the health and safety of everyone on the site as the project moves forward."

Chiappetta said Trillium Park, Budweiser Stage for Live Nation events, and a portion of the parking lots remain open.

On its website, the government says the following areas are closed to the public due to construction: