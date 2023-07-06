Private spa not included in environmental assessment of Ontario Place redevelopment

An environmental assessment conducted for Infrastructure Ontario on its planned Ontario Place redevelopment says the project will result in a net benefit for the physical environment, but doesn't take into account the creation of the controversial spa or live-music venue planned for the site.

According to NDP MPP Chris Glover, private projects on government land are exempt from environmental assessments. Glover says without those projects included, the assessment doesn't provide a full picture of the environmental impact of the redevelopment.

"The entire island is going to be obliterated as part of this, you know, to build this mega spa," Glover said in an interview with CBC Toronto.

"What is the impact, the environmental impact, of building this huge glass dome in the middle of a global warming crisis?"

Glover says approximately 850 trees will be cut down and existing wildlife such as mink and beaver killed off to make room for the private spa that has been at the centre of months of controversy.

A map showing what parts of the Ontario place redevelopment are included in the assessment. (Jacobs Consultancy Canada Inc.)

The project became a campaign issue during Toronto's mayoral byelection, with mayor-elect Olivia Chow pledging to "keep Ontario place public."

A spokesperson for Kinga Surma, Ontario's minister of infrastructure, says the province is focused on turning Ontario Place into a world-class, year-round destination.

"As part of the redevelopment, tenants are required to work with relevant local, regional, provincial and federal authorities to secure all required environmental approvals/permits in advance of any construction works," Sofia Sousa-Dias said in an email.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Therme Canada, the company behind the spa, said in an email, "We look forward to creating an enormous new public park and fish and wildlife habitats, which will enable millions more people to enjoy the waterfront."

Redevelopment will enhance the environment: report

The environmental assessment, which excludes part of the East Island that will host Live Nation's music venue and the entire West Island, was conducted by Jacobs Consultancy Canada Inc. — a company that provides management consulting services. You can read a full version of the company's assessment at the bottom of this story.

For the portions of the redevelopment it did assess, the report says the environmental outlook is positive.

"[The project] will enhance the natural, social and cultural environment following physical construction activities," the report reads.

The assessment says the overall quality and quantity of vegetation will improve, while wetlands will also increase. But it notes that construction on the land could introduce or spread invasive species.

Those working onsite will receive training on how to handle invasive species, which will be "managed appropriately" if identified, according to the assessment.

The report also notes that the removal of vegetation during the construction will disrupt migratory and breeding bird species, but adds that those wildlife will likely find an "alternate habitat in the surrounding areas," such as Trillium Park, Coronation Park and Tommy Thompson Park.