Ontario ministers to make announcement about Ontario Place
The government-owned theme park has been closed to the public since 2012
Ontario ministers will hold a news conference at Ontario Place Tuesday morning on the fate of the provincially owned theme park.
Michael Tibollo, the minister of tourism, culture and sport and Monte McNaughton, the minister of infrastructure, will be making the announcement at 9 a.m. at the park.
Casino? Mall? Park? PC government seeking developers' ideas for redeveloping Ontario Place
Toronto city council votes to list Ontario Place on heritage property register
The Progressive Conservative government of Premier Doug Ford has not said what they plan to do with the theme park. Ford asked developers to submit ideas for redevelopment back in January.
The previous Liberal government was planning a massive public park for Ontario Place. The current PC government, however, says it wants the site to be a world-class entertainment attraction.
Toronto staff recommends listing Ontario Place on city's heritage register
It's a proposal that was met with pushback by Toronto city council. In a vote earlier this month, councillors unanimously voted to list Ontario Place on the city's heritage property register.
The listing does not offer any legal protections under the Ontario Heritage Act and would serve mostly as a symbolic gesture that would signal that the city, which owns a portion of the land on the site, hopes to see elements of Ontario Place preserved.
Watch the history of Ontario Place:
Ontario Place was closed to the public in 2012 due to falling revenues and tight provincial finances. At that time, the government said annual attendance had fallen from 2.5 million when it opened in 1971 to about 300,000.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.