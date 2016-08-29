Ontario ministers to make announcement about Ontario Place

Ontario ministers will hold a news conference at Ontario Place Tuesday morning on the fate of the provincially owned theme park.

Michael Tibollo, the minister of tourism, culture and sport and Monte McNaughton, the minister of infrastructure, will be making the announcement at 9 a.m. at the park.

The Progressive Conservative government of Premier Doug Ford has not said what they plan to do with the theme park. Ford asked developers to submit ideas for redevelopment back in January.

The previous Liberal government was planning a massive public park for Ontario Place. The current PC government, however, says it wants the site to be a world-class entertainment attraction.

It's a proposal that was met with pushback by Toronto city council. In a vote earlier this month, councillors unanimously voted to list Ontario Place on the city's heritage property register.

The listing does not offer any legal protections under the Ontario Heritage Act and would serve mostly as a symbolic gesture that would signal that the city, which owns a portion of the land on the site, hopes to see elements of Ontario Place preserved.

Watch the history of Ontario Place:

How Ontario Place has evolved since 1971. 2:45

Ontario Place was closed to the public in 2012 due to falling revenues and tight provincial finances. At that time, the government said annual attendance had fallen from 2.5 million when it opened in 1971 to about 300,000.