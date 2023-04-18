Toronto city staff to explore relocating proposed Ontario Place spa to Exhibition Place grounds

City staff will look at whether Exhibition Place grounds could be an alternate site for a massive spa and indoor water park proposed for Ontario Place, a city council committee has decided.

Toronto city council's executive committee voted unanimously at its Tuesday meeting to ask senior city staff to explore the possibility of relocating the proposed Therme Canada spa and water park to the Exhibition Place grounds, including at the Better Living Centre site.

Staff will prepare a "preliminary feasibility assessment," with the help of the CEO of Exhibition Place, and report back to the executive committee's Dec. 5 meeting, the committee decided.

The Canadian National Exhibition Association, however, is opposed to the idea of a feasibility study and to a relocation of the spa and water park on its grounds, calling it a "defective concept."

Coun. Ausma Malik, who represents Ward 10 Spadina-Fort York, wrote a letter to council on Oct. 13 to push the idea of a feasibility study that would look at an alternate site for the spa and water park at the Exhibition Place grounds.

"Exhibition Place's vision as an inclusive and accessible parkland and business destination for conventions, exhibitions, entertainment, recreation and sporting events and public celebrations is fundamentally connected to the future of Ontario Place, a treasured green space and site of international heritage significance," she wrote in the letter.

"Exhibition Place may benefit from and provide an improved location for this use due to factors such as proximity to transit, hotel accommodations, parking, existing servicing and other infrastructure," she continued.

The letter goes on to say a preliminary feasibility assessment will allow further feedback from council and the Exhibition Place Board of Governors, and help determine possible next steps, such as public engagement.

The Ontario government has submitted a revised Planning Act application to the city for its Ontario Place redevelopment project, saying it has made changes to its original plans for the site that reflect feedback from the city, Indigenous peoples and community members.

Austria-based Therme Canada has proposed to build the project on the Ontario Place site.

Infrastructure Ontario, on behalf of the Ontario infrastructure ministry, is leading the development application process with the city.

Malik said city staff have major concerns about the project, including the scale of the water park, the filling in of an area of Lake Ontario and the impact of an underground parking facility. She said the matter needs further study and alternate sites have been suggested.

Also on Tuesday, the committee decided to recommend that the city expand the Toronto Community Crisis Service across the city by the end of next year.

If adopted by council, the service would become the city's fourth municipal emergency service. The other three are Toronto Fire Services, Toronto Paramedic Services and the Toronto Police Service.

A report on the expansion will be considered by council at its Nov. 8 meeting.

The service, a "non-police-led alternative model of crisis response," is currently available in four areas of the city as part of a pilot project. Those areas cover 64 per cent of the city and 16 city wards. The service was launched in early 2022 for Toronto residents.

"The 24/7 service provides a response that is community based, client centred and trauma informed, to support non-mental health crisis calls and wellness checks," the city said in a news release on Tuesday.