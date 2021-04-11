The Ontario government expects more than 700 additional pharmacies will begin delivering COVID-19 vaccinations within the next week.

The pharmacies will be delivering the AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged 55 or older, according to a news release.

Per the government, that means over 1,400 pharmacies will soon be delivering vaccines. The province is aiming to have roughly 1,500 pharmacies administering vaccines by the end of the month.

"I strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it's their turn," health minister Christine Elliott said in the release.

"Until we receive enough vaccines so that the majority of Ontarians can be vaccinated it remains critical for everyone to continue following public health measures we know work and keep us safe."

Last week, Ontario declared its third provincewide state of emergency as the number of COVID-19 cases surged. On Sunday, the province reported another 4,456 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday — a new record.

If vaccination supplies stay consistent, Premier Doug Ford said, 40 per cent of Ontario adults should have at least their first dose of the vaccine by the end of the four-week stay-at-home order.