Allergies, UTI, pink eye? 13 conditions you can soon skip a doctor for in Ontario and see a pharmacist instead

Ontario pharmacies will officially be able to assess and prescribe medication for 13 common ailments as of Jan. 1.

The service is intended to make access to care more convenient by eliminating a doctor's visit, according to a release from the Ontario Ministry of Health. And patients won't have to pay out of pocket for pharmacist visits.

"Empowering pharmacists to use their expertise to assess and treat minor ailments helps patients get the care they need sooner and closer to home," Justin Bates, CEO of the Ontario Pharmacists Association, said in the release.

The government first announced in July that it intended to give pharmacists more prescribing power in the hopes of reducing the load on primary care physicians and emergency rooms. While pharmacists said at the time they were glad to see the changes, they also said the changes should have been made sooner and don't go far enough.

"Ontario is taking a very cautious approach with only 13 conditions," Bates previously told CBC News. "We need to expand it."

Here are the conditions you can skip the doctor for: