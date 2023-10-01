Ontario government expands list of conditions pharmacists can treat

Ontario is expanding the number of conditions for which pharmacists can write prescriptions.

In an announcement Sunday, Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the province has added six more common ailments to the list of 13 that pharmacists have already been able to treat.

The provincial government announced plans to expand pharmacists' prescribing powers in its budget, released in March.

"Expanding the list of common ailments pharmacists can treat, people will now get faster, more convenient access to the care they need closer to home, while helping to further reduce wait times at our community clinics and hospitals," Jones said in a statement Sunday.

The list of conditions pharmacists can treat now includes acne, canker sores and diaper rash.

They can also now prescribe treatment for yeast infections, parasitic worms and nausea and vomiting in pregnancy.

The province first granted prescribing power to pharmacists at the beginning of this year, allowing them to treat ailments such as hives and urinary tract infections.

Here are all the conditions you can skip the doctor for: