Ontario pharmacists urge province to expand AstraZeneca eligibility as doses sit unused

The Ontario Pharmacists Association is urging the province to allow pharmacies to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to people under 55 years of age as doses go unused and COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

"Our view is it is a safe and effective vaccine and the benefits outweigh the risks," said association CEO Justin Bates.

"We think it's important to lift the age restriction, prioritize essential workers and get this out to as many people as possible. We don't want wastage."

Toronto pharmacist Kyro Maseh has 160 AstraZeneca doses sitting in his pharmacy's fridge set to expire next month, he told CBC News Sunday morning.

He said he is running out of patients over the age of 55 to vaccinate but under the province's current rules, he must continue to turn away younger people desperate for a shot.

"I've had several people who broke down and cried in my pharmacy and begged me to vaccinate them because they're fearful to go to work and I can't do anything about it," said Maseh. "We're not helping anyone if we're giving some people two doses and then other people nothing."

Ontario pharmacist calls for expanded vaccine access CBC News 2:02 Toronto pharmacist Kyro Maseh says instead of having AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot sitting unused at his drug store, he should be allowed to give it to those in the under-55 group, especially front-line workers. 2:02

The association's call is echoed by doctors across Canada who say they also want the AstraZeneca age criteria to drop to 35 or 45 years of age. Both Quebec and Alberta said this past week they're considering this change.

In Ontario, which reported 4,250 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths on Sunday, Premier Doug Ford is waiting for a federal decision before expanding AstraZeneca eligibility, according to his press secretary Ivana Yelich.

"Vaccines are our only way out of this pandemic and the Premier will exhaust every avenue he has in order to get more needles into arms of Ontarians sooner," she said.

However, each province has the power to change the age range at any time. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) only makes recommendations about vaccine eligibility.

AstraZeneca is safe, says Health Canada

NACI recommended earlier this spring that AstraZeneca be limited to people aged 55 and older after a small number of younger people in Europe developed a serious blood-clotting condition. The odds of getting a blood clot are estimated to be between one in 100,000 and one in 250,000.

NACI is now reviewing updated information from Health Canada. The health agency announced this week that it has determined AstraZeneca is safe and will not be restricting its use in any specific populations.

Maseh said the ideal scenario is that vaccines are made available to all adults and that pharmacies are allowed to administer Pfizer and Moderna shots as well.

"We have the capacity to do so," Maseh said.

It also makes the most sense, he said.

People 55 and under are usually working and therefore vulnerable to contracting COVID-19, Maseh said. He added that those under 50 have limited options to get vaccinated: they must live in a hotspot and be able to attend a mobile or pop-up clinic.

When these vulnerable people come to his pharmacy hoping to get vaccinated, Maseh said he has to turn them away.

"I tell them to hold on and wait and hopefully the rules change," he said. "There's nothing more that I can do. Leadership needs to come from the ministry."