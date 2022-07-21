Ontario opening pediatric COVID vaccine bookings July 28, extending paid sick days

Ontario is opening COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children aged six months to five years old next week, the province said Thursday, while the program for three paid sick days has been extended until March 2023.

Parents and caregivers will be able to book a spot for their children through the provincial portal as of 8 a.m. ET on July 28. At that same time, immunocompromised youth aged 12 to 17 will be able to book appointments for their second booster shot, if at least six months have passed since their first.

"The approval of a lower dose pediatric Moderna vaccine will give families the opportunity to provide an additional layer of protection against COVID-19 for the youngest members of their families," said Minister of Health Sylvia Jones in a news release.

Health Canada approved Moderna's vaccine for infants and pre-schoolers earlier this month.

Doses are currently being shipped across Ontario, the ministry of health said, and will be available through public health unit clinics, as well as participating pediatricians, primary care providers and pharmacies.

Parents and caregivers with questions about the vaccine are encouraged to speak with their primary care providers or call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900. They can also use the COVID-19 Vaccine Consult Service to speak to a registered nurse at SickKids.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, also encouraged parents and caregivers to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19, particularly if they have any underlying health issues.

"Although most children who get infected have no symptoms or mild symptoms, some can become very sick and require hospitalization. The vaccine offered to children aged six months to under five years is a lower dose that is safe and effective at protecting this age group from COVID-19," Moore said in the news release.

Paid sick days extended

Meanwhile, the Ontario government is extending its paid sick leave program until the end of March, allowing residents who miss work due to COVID-19 to have three days off.

The program had been set to expire at the end of this month.

Premier Doug Ford's government first announced the temporary sick leave plan in the spring of 2021.

That came after the province faced sharp calls to bring in such a policy to minimize workplace spread of COVID-19.

Opposition parties and other critics have been calling for the government to expand the program by offering more days.

Under the current program, eligible workers can receive up to $200 a day for up to three days if they need to get tested, vaccinated, self-isolate or care for a family member with COVID-19.