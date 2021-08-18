Ontario PC party apologizes for fundraising letters made to look like invoices

The Ontario PC party said Thursday it regrets sending a fundraising letter labelled "invoice" that was blasted by opposition parties and those who received it as a scam meant to trick vulnerable people into donating to Premier Doug Ford's re-election fund.

On Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed it had received a complaint about the letters and is now looking into whether or not a criminal investigation should be launched. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has also been notified, CBC News confirmed.

Multiple Ontarians with past connections to the PC party got the letters in the mail. The tan envelopes were labelled "important: invoice enclosed" and part of the fundraising appeal was made to look like a standard bill.

The only line item says "Election Readiness Fund" and listed totals of between $300 and $1,000, then lower down the page stated there's a "balance due." The word donation does appear, but only at the bottom of the page. Another part of the letter is a more standard fundraising appeal.

‘It pisses me off,’ woman says of Ontario PC fundraising letters labelled 'invoice' 1:32 An Ontario woman says she was incensed after receiving a fundraising letter from the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario that looks like an invoice. CBC News has contacted the party but has not received a response at this time. 1:32

Critics warned the letters could easily mislead vulnerable people into thinking they owed the governing party money.

The PC party, which did not comment on the matter Wednesday, vowed in a statement this morning that something like this "will not happen again."

"At no time was it our intention to mislead our valued supporters," its one-paragraph statement said.

CBC News is following up with questions about how many letters were sent out and what the party will do about any funds it gathered through the drive.

Ford's office has not commented on the letters and whether or not the premier signed off on them.

The PC party statement said one of its vendors was responsible for sending the letters.

The address on the documents matches that of Responsive Marketing Group, a Toronto company that bills itself as "Canada's preeminent integrated political marketing services company."

CBC News sent the company questions about its involvement Wednesday, but has received no response.