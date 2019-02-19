Skip to Main Content
Ontario government and OMA agree to arbitrated settlement

Ontario's PC government and the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) have agreed to a binding arbitration settlement in their contract negotiations.
Ontario's doctors have been without a contract for five years and were engaged in difficult negotiations with the previous Liberal government.

Late in 2018, the government appointed Robert Reynolds, a former labour negotiator for the City of Toronto and Magna International as its new lead negotiator to head up the contract talks with doctors.

More to come.

