PCs slash spending, unveil tax cut and longer LCBO hours in first economic plan

Months after Ontario's finance minister said finding fiscal balance will "require everyone to make sacrifices without exception," the public got its first glance at how the government will try to do it.

Details were laid out in the Progressive Conservative government's fall economic outlook released on Thursday. The strategy that includes spending cuts, some tax relief and a number of steps aimed at boosting affordability.

"The fiscal hole is deep," Vic Fedeli said in presenting the document to the legislature.

"The road ahead is not an easy one and will require difficult decisions. Everyone across the province will be required to make sacrifices, without exception."

Some of the new measures included in the province's plan are:

Tax credit, known as LIFT, for low-income workers earning around $30,000 per year. According to the government, a full-time minimum wage worker would pay no provincial income tax and save as much as $850 each year for a single person or $1700 for households with two eligible workers. It is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

Exempting new rental units from rent control, which the government says will encourage developers to build more affordable housing.

Cutting the number of legislative officers from nine to six. CBC Toronto previously reported that would include the environmental commissioner, child and youth advocate and French language commissioner positions. This will be done with new legislation introduced on Thursday.

Cancelling a planned surtax on some of the highest-earning Ontarians proposed by the previous Liberal government in their last budget that would have generated $275 million in revenue.

Cancelling a proposed French-language university.

The PC's economic outlook also included several signature populist commitments.

The government intends to extend hours of LCBO stores, allowing them to sell alcohol between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. every day of the week. It also committed to developing a plan to bring beer and wine sales to convenience and big box stores.

According to the PCs, Ontario currently faces a $14.5 billion deficit, a figure considerably larger than that reported by the previous Liberal government in its spring budget.

Though it is spending less, the government said it is also taking in $2.7 billion less in revenue in the fiscal year — including $1.5 billion attributed to the cancellation of the province's cap-and-trade program.