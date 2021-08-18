Get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face ejection from caucus, Ford's office tells PC MPPs
'The safety and efficacy of vaccines has never been clearer,' letter from government whip says
Premier Doug Ford has given MPPs in his Progressive Conservative government until Thursday afternoon to get a shot of COVID-19 vaccine or face ejection from caucus.
In a letter to MPPs obtained by Radio-Canada, chief government whip Lorne Coe said that it is up to the PC caucus to "show leadership" and "ensure every eligible Ontarian who can" receives a vaccine.
Radio-Canada has not confirmed how many members of caucus received the letter.
Coe goes on to say that there is a deadline of 5 p.m. Thursday to provide either proof of vaccination against the virus or a medical exemption from a doctor or registered nurse.
"The safety and efficacy of vaccines has never been clearer," Coe adds.
A spokesperson for Ford's office confirmed that MPPs have been directed to take the shots in order to stay in caucus.
Ivana Yelich says it's the government's expectation "that every single PC caucus member and candidate be vaccinated" given that their work requires daily interaction with the public.
Ford has previously said he's against mandating vaccinations because he considers it a constitutional right not to take the vaccines.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca called earlier on Tuesday for mandatory vaccinations for all MPPs.
With files from Mathieu Simard and The Canadian Press
