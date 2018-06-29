Premier Doug Ford is calling his cabinet an "all-star" team, as a number of big name PCs take on prominent roles in the new government.

The cabinet will govern with a strong majority after the party captured 76 seats in the June 7 election. During the campaign, Ford highlighted the strength of his candidates, many of whom have served as the Official Opposition in recent years.

Among those taking on high-profile posts are:

Vic Fedeli will serve as finance minister and chair the cabinet

Christine Elliott gets the health portfolio, and will also be Ford's deputy premier

Lisa Thompson will handle education

Todd Smith will be the government house leader

The 21-person cabinet, including Ford, was sworn in at a Queen's Park ceremony on Friday. You can watch the public event following the swearing-in live.

Premier Doug Ford, centre, has named a number of long-time politicians, including Christine Elliott, left, and Victor Fedeli, right, to his first cabinet. Elliott will serve as Ford's deputy premier. (The Canadian Press)

"We have an all-star team that's ready right now to give the people of Ontario the kind of leadership and direction they deserve," Ford said in a news release, before tweaking a frequent campaign slogan.

"Help is here."

Caroline Mulroney the new AG

Among the other prominent PCs who will serve in cabinet are: Caroline Mulroney, who will become attorney general, Rod Phillips, who will be the environment minister, John Yakabuski, the new transportation minister and Lisa MacLeod, who will be responsible for children, community services and women's issues.

Caroline Mulroney, a lawyer who ran against Ford for the PC leadership, will be the province's new attorney general. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Two-thirds of Ford's cabinet is male. For comparison, Kathleen Wynne's last Liberal cabinet featured 13 women and 16 men.

Ford is also keeping a ministerial responsibility for Indigenous Affairs, although the role is being folded into the portfolio of the new energy minister, Greg Rickford.

Indigenous leaders and others wanted Ford to maintain a minister solely responsible for issues of concern to First Nations, in keeping with a 2007 recommendation of the Ipperwash inquiry.

The NDP, now Ontario's Official Opposition, is set to respond to the PC cabinet picks at 2 p.m. ET.

Here is the full cabinet: