Toronto officials hold COVID-19 update as city's top doctor calls for paid pandemic sick leave

As Ontario officials mull a menu of possible restrictions to stem an unrelenting rise in COVID-19 infections, the province's largest city is calling on the government to implement paid sick days to ensure essential and frontline workers can afford to stay home if ill and bring down the rates of workplace transmission.

Toronto's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa and the city's board of health are calling for the provincial government to institute no less than five sick days for all workers after three months of employment and 10 days of paid sick leave during an infectious disease emergency such as the novel coronavirus pandemic.

At present, just 42 per cent of working Canadians currently have access to the measure, with that number estimated to be just 10 per cent among low-wage and front-line workers, the city notes in a new report.

"Workers – especially the essential and frontline workers we rely on every day – need to be able to stay home and self-isolate when they are ill, but many simply can't afford to," board of health chair Coun. Joe Cressy said in a news release Monday.

"We know that we can't beat COVID until we stop workplace transmission. And we won't stop workplace transmission until we have paid sick leave for all workers."

It's not the first time the board has called for such a measure. It previously called on the province to implement a program to ensure workers had access to paid sick leave as early as May 2020.

In September, the federal government introduced the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit, which provides $500 per week for up to two weeks to eligible workers. But while "an important step," the board notes, the benefit alone isn't enough.

The benefit, the board of health notes, pays less than a full-time minimum wage job, involves processing delays of up to four weeks, and doesn't guarantee provide job security for workers who use it.

On Monday, a group of Toronto and Hamilton-area mayors also called on the province to take action on sick pay. The group included Toronto Mayor John Tory as well as the mayors of Brampton, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan and Hamilton.

"The Mayors and chairs repeated their insistence that the federal and Ontario governments sort out who should backstop workers who lose their pay cheque when they test positive for COVID-19. This continuing failure to backstop these workers is causing them not to get tested and in some cases to go to work sick for fear of not being able to support their families," the mayors said in a news release.

The city's recommendations are listed on the board of health's Jan. 18 meeting agenda. If approved, the recommendations will need full approval from Toronto's city council.

Ontario reported another 3,338 cases of COVID-19 Monday with 931 in Toronto.