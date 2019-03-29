Ford government's new overdose prevention strategy expected today

The Ontario government is expected to release its new overdose prevention strategy on Friday, amid an ongoing opioid crisis that shows no sign of abating.

Opioid-related overdose deaths have been steadily climbing in Ontario since 2003. More than 1,200 people died from overdoses in the province in 2017, according to Public Health Ontario. More than 600 died from the same cause in the first half of 2018, the most recent data available shows.

Heatlh-care professionals, social service providers and community workers have been anxiously awaiting the plan from the province's Progressive Conservative government, which previously announced changes to addictions services last October.

Minister of Health and Long-term Care Christine Elliott said at the time that Ontario would cap the number of supervised injection sites in the province at 21. The move drew criticism from harm reduction workers, who argue that the opioid crisis is too widespread to introduce an arbitrary limit on the vital facilities.

Similarly, those staffing overdose prevention sites in various cities have expressed concern that provincial funding will dry up as the government moves forward with its new prevention strategy.

Overdose prevention sites are temporary facilities approved by the province following a federal decision to grant an exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. Supervised injection sites, meanwhile, are more permanent locations approved by the federal government after a more extensive application process.