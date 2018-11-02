'Open for business' signs will cost Ontario taxpayers $106K

Premier Doug Ford's vaunted "open for business" signs will cost $106,700, his office said Friday.

Ford's spokesperson, Simon Jefferies, issued a news release saying the six-figure spending on signage a "necessary cost" to ensure people know the province is business-friendly.

The Progressive Conservative government is erecting 25 new signs (in some cases, replacing old signs at existing locations) that say "Welcome to Ontario, open for business."

Ford unveiled the first new sign in Sarnia, Ont. earlier today, near the Blue Water Bridge that connects the province to the United States.

"The Government for the People has been working tirelessly to make Ontario the most-competitive place in the world to do business," Jefferies said.

The premier's office touted the recent move to scrap the cap-and-trade plan, brought in by the previous Liberal government, and a new act aimed at cutting red tape are proof.

Jefferies claims the new signs are being produced in the "most cost-effective manner possible."