Ontario reports 1,062 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths as province surpasses 300,000 infections

Ontario reported 1,062 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths linked to the virus on Sunday.

The new infections push the province's cumulative number of cases since the start of the pandemic past the 300,000 mark.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the new cases include 259 in Toronto, 201 in Peel and 86 in York.

Sunday's numbers marks the fifth straight day that daily case counts have topped 1,000.

The new fatalities bring the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 6,980.

Meanwhile, the number of people in Ontario hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now 627. Of those, 289 are being treated in intensive care and 185 require the use of ventilators to breathe.

Of the total provincial case count, 283,344 cases have been marked as resolved, an increase by 1,029 since Saturday.

Ontario's lab network completed nearly 49,200 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to Elliott. The test positivity rate for the province is now 2.4 per cent.

Cases of variants of concern on the rise

Meanwhile, the ministry of health reported more cases of variants of concern across the province, bringing the provincial total to 558.

Twenty new cases of the variant first detected in the United Kingdom were reported, with a total of 528 across the province. Twenty-seven cases of the variant first detected in South Africa have been reported, up two cases since Saturday.

Three total cases have screened positive for the variant first identified in Brazil, up one from Saturday.

Last week, the province's projections showed that variants of concern will likely make up 40 per cent of Ontario's COVID-19 cases by mid-March as they continue to spread quickly.

Toronto to begin vaccinations in homeless shelters

The city of Toronto says it plans to begin administering vaccines to people experiencing homelessness in Toronto's shelter system this week.

In a news release on Sunday, the city said provincial officials have updated the vaccination framework to include those experiencing homelessness as part of its Phase 1 priority for vaccinations.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) said it is working with its health care partners and shelter services to identify homeless shelters at the highest risk of contracting COVID-19 to begin this vaccination program.

This move is part of several vaccination efforts being undertaken in Toronto ahead of the arrival of larger amounts of COVID-19 vaccines, the city said.