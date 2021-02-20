Ontario reports 1,228 new COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths

Ontario reported 1,228 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths on Saturday.

Saturday is the third straight day in which daily case counts have topped 1,000.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said the new cases include 331 in Toronto, 228 in Peel Region and 132 in York Region.

The province's network of labs completed nearly 57,200 tests over the last 24 hours and recorded a test positivity rate of 2.2 per cent, Elliott said.

Since Friday at 8 p.m., the province said it has administered 540,129 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new deaths, which include 11 among residents in long-term care homes, bring the province's total death toll to 6,848.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in hospitals sits at 699. Of those people, 263 were being treated in intensive care and 181 require ventilators to breathe, according to the health ministry.

The new numbers come as York Region is set to move out of lockdown and back into the province's colour-coded COVID-19 response framework, the province announced on Friday.

The region will be in the red-control zone as of 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 22.