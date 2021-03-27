Ontario logs 2,453 new cases of COVID-19, highest single-day total in over 2 months

Ontario reported 2,453 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day total in more than two months.

The province also reported 16 more deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott reported that the new daily cases include 814 in Toronto, 411 in Peel Region, 263 in York Region, 156 in Hamilton, 139 in Durham and 115 in Ottawa.

Saturday's daily case count comes before the province moves two regions into more restricted areas of its colour-coded reopening framework on Monday. As well, five regions in the province's grey lockdown zone will see some restrictions loosen on Monday and later in April.

Starting on Monday at 12:01 a.m., Hamilton will move in the grey-lockdown zone, while the Eastern Ontario Health Unit will move into the red-control zone.

The province announced the tightening of restrictions for these two regions on Friday, citing "concerning trends in key health indicators" in some regions, according to Elliott.

Also on Monday, the province will allow outdoor fitness classes, outdoor training for team and individual sports and outdoor personal training in grey-lockdown zones, but these activities will be limited to a maximum of 10 patrons with physical distancing and screening measures in place.

And as of April 12, some personal care services in grey-lockdown zones will be allowed to open at limited capacity by appointment only. These services include hair and nail salons, barber shops and body art establishments. Regions include grey-lockdown include Toronto, Peel Region, Lambton, Sudbury and District, and Thunder Bay District.

Starting on Monday in all levels of its framework, the province will adjust capacity limits for services such as weddings and funerals to ensure more people can gather so long as they can maintain two metres of physical distance. The province did not specify what those capacity limits will be.

These changes in capacity limits come as a government agency that tracks hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care units says the province's ICU capacity is reaching a critical level.

The Ontario Hospital Association said the number of severely ill patients is approaching a previous peak. On Friday, it said 401 people with COVID-19 were in intensive care units across Ontario and the number may yet surpass an earlier

record of 420 people.

Again, we are at a crossroad, VoC the norm in a matter of weeks, Critical Care COVID occupancy the highest ever by the end of this weekend, requiring reductions in scheduled care , immediate measures for at least 3 weeks is required now to protect Ontarians! —@EricVandewall

Eric Vandewall, president and CEO of Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, said on Saturday that critical care occupancy will hit the highest ever number this weekend.

"Again, we are at a crossroad, [variants of concern] the norm in a matter of weeks, critical care COVID occupancy the highest ever by the end of the weekend," Vandewall said.

According to Saturday's numbers, Ontario is reporting another 931 cases that have screened positive for a mutation that indicates the presence of a variant of concern. A total of 17,611 cases have now screened positive for the mutation.

A genetic sequencing process is required to pinpoint which variant of concern is present in a sample.

Ontario's COVID-19 science advisory table says variants of concern currently account for about 55 per cent of all new infections in the province.

3rd straight day of 2,000 plus cases

Meanwhile, the province saw its highest single-day case count on Saturday since 2,662 cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Jan. 22.

Saturday's total marks the third straight day that the daily case count has topped 2,000.

The new cases come as the province's network of labs completed 61,005 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and registered a test positivity of 4.5 per cent, an increase from 3.8 per cent on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily cases across the province rose to 1,944, an increase from 1,855 on Friday. The average has increased every day for the last 12 days.

Public health units recorded another 16 new deaths on Saturday, bringing Ontario's cumulative total of virus-related deaths since the pandemic began to 7,308.

Ontario reported that 77,740 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the last daily update. A total of 1,916,332 vaccines have been given in the province so far.

The province says 308,301 people have been fully vaccinated.

Toronto residents aged 70+ can book COVID-19 vaccines

Toronto residents aged 70 and older can start booking COVID-19 vaccinations at city clinics on Saturday.

Mayor John Tory announced on Friday that the city was expanding the eligibility to the age group, urging people to get the vaccine.

Tory said the number of elderly residents signing up for the shot has been decreasing since March 22, when bookings opened to those aged 75 and older.

He said the city has almost 30,000 appointments available over the coming week.

Great news! 4,332 people booked <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> vaccine appointments at <a href="https://twitter.com/cityoftoronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityoftoronto</a> clinics in the first hour that registration was open to people born in 1951 or earlier. If you’re eligible or know someone who is, please book an appointment & get vaccinated <a href="https://t.co/z64oL4Vbkd">https://t.co/z64oL4Vbkd</a> <a href="https://t.co/7Tq7Bs2vr4">pic.twitter.com/7Tq7Bs2vr4</a> —@JohnTory

Starting on Saturday, individuals born in 1951 and earlier can schedule their shots through the province's booking portal.

On Saturday morning, Tory tweeted that over 4,300 people had booked a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a city clinic in the first hour that registration was open to the 70-plus age group.

The city said appointments will be available at three of Toronto's mass immunization clinics on Saturday and at two additional clinics as of Monday

To date, Toronto Public Health says 453,932 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the city.