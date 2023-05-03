Tenants, landlords agree Ontario's rental tribunal is a mess. A new investigation looks at how to fix it

Ontario's trouble-plagued Landlord and Tenant Board goes under the microscope on Thursday when the province's ombudsman releases the report on his investigation into delays at the rental-housing tribunal.

Why it matters

The Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) rules on rental disputes in Ontario, handling tens of thousands of cases every year. It's the tribunal where tenants can fight unjustified rent increases and where landlords go to seek eviction orders.

More than 30 per cent of Ontario households — or roughly five million people — live in rental accommodation, according to Statistics Canada.

Although tenants and landlords are adversaries when they have a case at the LTB, the two sides agree on one thing: the rental tribunal has been functioning poorly for years.

Delays at the Landlord and Tenant Board began increasing in 2019, and tribunal officials said a key factor was a shortage of adjudicators to hear cases. Adjudicators can only be appointed by cabinet order, and Premier Doug Ford's government faced criticism for failing to fill the posts. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Waiting a year for a hearing is now common, said Tony Irwin, president and CEO of the Federation of Rental-Housing Providers of Ontario, the province's biggest landlord association.

"I think most reasonable people would agree that's far too long to be able to get something adjudicated," said Irwin.

Geordie Dent, executive director of the Federation of Metro Tenants' Associations, describes the LTB as broken.

"It's never functioned well for us," said Dent in an interview. "The delays that landlords are dealing with today, tenants have been dealing with those delays for years."

Background

Ontario's ombudsman Paul Dubé announced the investigation back in January 2020, citing a sharp increase in complaints to his office during 2019 about delays and backlogs at the LTB.

The ombudsman's announcement came just weeks after CBC News reported record-long waits for hearings at the rental tribunal. Observers attributed the delays to the failure of Premier Doug Ford's government to fill vacant adjudicator positions at the board. (Only cabinet has the authority to appoint adjudicators.) .

The backlogs worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2022, the LTB's average wait to get a date for a hearing ballooned to eight months and some landlords reported they waited in total a year and a half before an eviction hearing actually took place.

The LTB received more than 80,000 applications in 2019-20, the last fiscal year before the pandemic. About 90 per cent of cases are brought by landlords, and the vast bulk of those are applications for eviction orders.

What landlords want

The delays at the LTB have especially affected small-scale landlords who have gone months without rent payments while waiting for an eviction hearing.

"If they are in a situation where one person is not paying rent, of course that can have a huge impact on their ability to pay all their expenses," said Irwin.

He said he hopes the rental tribunal will be able to reduce its backlogs and get closer to meeting its target timelines for hearings.

What tenants want

Dent says tenants face more difficulty getting access to justice at the LTB than landlords, and he hopes the ombudsman will recommend changes that make the tribunal fairer.

"The focus for us obviously needs to be on the massive tenant population that's being absolutely ground to dust during a brutal housing crisis — not the landlord population, which has been been enjoying record growth, record profits," Dent said.

He described the Ford government as "landlord-friendly" and said he doubts it will act on any recommendations to improve the situation for tenants at the LTB.

Geordie Dent, executive director of the Federation of Metro Tenants' Associations, says the Landlord and Tenant Board is broken and has 'never functioned well' for tenants. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

What's next

Dubé's report is to be released at 11 a.m. It's expected to include some sharp criticism of the government for allowing the case backlogs to grow before the pandemic even began.

The ombudsman will also make recommendations for change.

The government is not obligated to accept the ombudsman's recommendations, but some of its moves in recent months suggest it's already anticipating at least part of what the ombudsman will say.

In April, the government announced $6.5 million in new funding to the LTB so that it could appoint 40 additional adjudicators and five office staff. Attorney General Doug Downey said the extra staffing will help the tribunal resolve cases more quickly.