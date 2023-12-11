Ontario ombudsman launches investigation into province's payouts to parents

Ontario's ombudsman has announced an investigation into the Ministry of Education's direct payment programs for parents and students, after getting complaints from parents about being denied payments because someone else had claimed the money meant for their kids.

The Ministry of Education has given out six payments since 2020 under different programs to give parents financial support, under banners like the Ontario COVID-19 Child Benefit and Support for Learners.

In a news release issued Monday, Ombudsman Paul Dubé said these programs led to complaints from parents who were denied payment for the kids in their care because someone else claimed the money first.

"We heard disturbing accounts from parents who were not only denied funding for the children in their care — they were not told who received the payments," Dubé said.

Some of these instances were sole-custody situations, situations involving restraining orders against the other parent — or, in some cases, people discovered a relative who had no role in caring for the child claimed the cash, and there was no way to get it back.

"If the Ministry's aim is to support children directly through these programs, then it has a duty to do so fairly and ensure that the money goes to those who have the children in their care," Dubé said.

The ombudsman says the investigation will examine how the ministry processed applications for payments and evaluate the overall administration of these programs.

A spokeswoman for Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the province is working with the ombudsman, but says the programs have helped support 1.8 million students.