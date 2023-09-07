Ombudsman to release report on Ontario's long-term care oversight during pandemic

Paul Dubé is set to release his findings at 11 a.m. ET. The investigation looked at how Ontario’s ministry of long-term care oversaw the homes, which were hard hit by death and illness, during the pandemic.

Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dubé is slated to release a new report Thursday morning into the Ministry of Long-Term Care's oversight of its facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubé is holding a press conference timed to coincide with the release of the report at 11 a.m. ET. CBC News will carry it live in the video player above.

Previous instances examining the government's handling of the sector during the pandemic have been far from glowing.

A damning Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) report from 2020, issued after members of the military were deployed to assist with supporting certain long-term care homes in the province, painted an unsettling picture of residents being bullied, drugged and left for hours and days in soiled bedding.

That report listed instances of either non-adherence or non-existence of policies, inadequate resources including trained staff and medical supplies, deficiencies in care home infrastructure and concerns about standards of care.

At the time, Premier Doug Ford called that report "horrific" and "heartbreaking," and pledged there would be accountability and justice for residents and their families.

Similarly, in 2021, the province's auditor general issued a report that showed Ontario's long-term care sector and the ministry that oversees it were not "prepared or equipped" to handle the litany of issues brought on by the pandemic.

Internal government documents obtained by CBC News that same year also showed few signs that Ontario prepared the sector for the risks brought on by COVID-19 before the virus began its deadly spread through the province's nursing homes.