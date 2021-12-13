Ontario college faculty give five days' notice of possible labour action
59 per cent of OPSEU members voted in favour of a strike over the weekend
The union representing thousands of Ontario college faculty members says it has given notice of possible labour action that could start as early as this weekend.
The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) says it gave the College Employer Council five days' notice that its members could begin working to rule.
OPSEU says members voted 59 per cent in favour of a strike mandate over the weekend.
The union says it issued the notice after the council, which represents college employers in the province, announced it would impose employment conditions on faculty.
The council, meanwhile, says it announced the changes last week before the strike vote took place.
It says the conditions taking effect Monday are meant to improve working conditions for employees, and include a wage increase.
The council says it has not left the bargaining table and has been clear about which items it can't agree to.
The union says it has proposed continued negotiations or binding interest arbitration, as well as extending the existing collective agreement until at least Jan. 3.
Some 15,000 college faculty members, including professors, instructors and librarians, have been without a contract since Sept. 30.
