'Emotionally exhausted' Canadian nurses hoping to fly out of Haiti today amid dangerous protests

An Ontario nurse is hoping to fly out of Haiti with her medical team on Monday as dangerous anti-government protests continue to cut off roads to the airport.

Tracey Hotta, a Thornhill, Ont. resident, says the group of Canadian nurses she's with have hired a helicopter to take them from the compound where they're staying, in the city of Grand Goave, to the airport in the capital Port-au-Prince. Grand Goave is about 65 kilometres west of Port-au-Prince.

From there, the group of eight Canadian nurses is set to take an Air Canada flight to Montreal.

"Our fingers are crossed," she told CBC News Network by telephone on Monday.

"We're already put out a Canadian flag out in the field that's in the compound so the helicopter knows where to land to get us. We are very hopeful that we will be able to get to the airport today and then head home and get home tonight for Family Day."

Haitian protesters have staged 11 days of demonstrations, which have at times turned violent and forced the closure of schools and businesses. Those taking to the streets have been calling for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise as they struggle to deal with skyrocketing inflation rates.

Hotta, president of THMA Consulting, has been working with a Ontario-based mission that helps local residents.

The group's GoFundMe page has raised more than $19,000 to pay for the helicopter rental. Funds not used for the helicopter will go towards Hope Grows Haiti, a Ontario-based charitable organization that aims to help orphaned and abandoned children in the country, which is still struggling after a massive earthquake in 2010.

Hotta said it has been difficult to be in the country amid the deadly protests. The group has not had access to media reports, she said, and it's also rationing food and water.

"I will honestly say that we that we are now emotionally exhausted. If we don't get out today, I don't know what our state of mind is going to be," Hotta said.

"We're kind of in the dark as to what's going on."

The group was told that armed protesters and burning tires have blocked highways to the airport and it would be dangerous to try to reach the airport by vehicle.

"You would have to pay them a large of amount to go through," Hotta said.

As part of the mission, the nurses have helped to run a health care clinic on the compound and a feeding program that provides meals to about 250 to 300 children daily. The compound also has a church and school.