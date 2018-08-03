Ontario's auditor general can't stop the new Progressive Conservative government from using taxpayers' dollars to fund the production of partisan TV-news style videos, policy experts say, because of certain legal loopholes and weak enforcement.

Premier Doug Ford's government quietly unveiled its Ontario News Now (ONN) earlier this week, with a minute-long video posted to Facebook and Twitter. It highlighted Ford's appearances during his first month in office, including a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and handshakes with police academy graduates.

There's not much that can be done, except the opposition needs to hold the government to account. — Jonathan Rose, Queen's University

The PCs bill the videos — more are expected — as "timely exclusive content on the PC government's priorities for the people of Ontario." But critics say ONN is intended to cut out the middleman, namely reporters, by covering the Tories' own political moves and supporting party interests.

The partisan messages are paid for with government, not party, money.

But the auditor general can't audit that spending because the province's Government Advertising Act doesn't apply to social media, says Jonathan Rose, a political science professor at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont.

"There's not much that can be done, except the opposition needs to hold the government to account," he said.

"But in a majority government situation that the government's in — it's very difficult to do."

The act was enacted in 2004, in response to partisan advertising by then-premier Mike Harris' PC government, says Rose.

It places strict guidelines on government-funded advertisements, allowing the province's auditor general to determine what constitutes a partisan ad.

Ontario News Now videos are currently posted on Facebook and Twitter. (ONN/Facebook)

The original rules were limited to traditional media — newspapers, radio, and TV — before being expanded by Dalton McGuinty's Liberals to include partisan advertising on government websites.

Then, in 2015, the Liberals pushed through changes to the oversight rules — drastically watering down the auditor general's power to veto ads deemed partisan.

"It's an area that regulatory capacity hasn't caught up to, so there's this big vacuum about how we think about, how we regulate and how we control partisan communication by government that falls outside of traditional channels," Rose said.

Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk, at the time, warned the changes would reduce her office to a rubber stamp and could lead to the public paying for partisan advertising.

Now, the premier is walking up to the edge of the act, says Duff Conacher, a co-founder of Democracy Watch, "exploit[ing] all the government loopholes, flaws in those rules, and weak enforcement systems."

"The summer is a great time to do this kind of stuff because lots of people are just not paying attention," said Conacher, who is also a law and politics professor at the University of Ottawa.

"When people are back and paying attention more again, they may slow down."

ONN is fronted by PC staffer Lyndsey Vanstone who produced similar videos ahead of the Tories' victory in the June 7 election.

Vanstone was then-executive assistant to Ford and his senior communications adviser.

Lyndsey Vanstone fronted the first Ontario News Now video. She previously appeared in videos for the Ontario Progressive Conservatives during the election campaign. (ONN/Facebook)

She is now the deputy director of communication for PC Caucus Services, the premier's office confirmed to CBC News.

Caucus services are separate, taxpayer-funded arms of political parties in the legislature that promote party interests through research, communication and administrative services.

Every official party receives public funds for their caucus, and the amount depends on their number of seats. Under the current government, the PCs and NDP both possess caucus services bureaus. It's unclear if the Liberals are receiving taxpayers' dollars because they fell to only seven seats in the spring election — not enough to secure official party status.

"The problem with caucus services is the rules," Christine Van Geyn, the Ontario director of the Canadian Taxpayers Foundation, said in email Wednesday.

"There are very few disclosure rules associated with the taxpayer funded caucus services budget, and because politicians of all parties benefit from this money, they have no incentive to change the rules."