What you can and cannot do now that Ontario has tightened its stay-at-home order

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced new public health measures on Friday that tighten the stay-at-home order already in place and include new restrictions on travel between provinces.

The stay-at-home order first instituted on April 8 for four weeks will now be extended until May 20.

According to the provincial government, the new measures are intended to curb the rising numbers of COVID-19 as the third wave of the pandemic continues.

All of that means there are new limits on what residents can and cannot do. Here are some answers to questions you might have.

Can I go for a walk?

Yes. In its regulations, the government says: "An outdoor recreational amenity that is a park or recreational area may be open for the purposes of permitting persons to walk through the park or recreational area."

Can I go for a walk with a friend?

This question is trickier.

The government says in its regulations that any person who uses outdoor parks and recreational areas, off-leash dog areas, or benches in parks and recreational areas "shall maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from any other person who is also using the amenity, other than a person who is a member of the same household, a member of one other household who lives alone or a caregiver for any member of either household."

Can I gather with people outside of my household?

No, unless you live alone and then you can only gather with one other person. The government said in a news release on Friday that it has prohibited "all outdoor social gatherings and organized public events, except for with members of the same household or one other person from outside that household who lives alone or a caregiver for any member of the household."

Can I take my dog to an off-leash park?

Yes. But you have to maintain two metres distance from anyone who is also there, who is not a member of your household and who is not a caregiver of a member of your household.

Can my children play at a playground?

No. All outdoor playgrounds, play structures and equipment are not to be used.

Can I play golf on a golf course?

No.

Can I play tennis and basketball at a court?

No. And you cannot use any amenities such as those for platform tennis, table tennis and pickleball courts.

Can I play baseball at a diamond?

No.

Can I enjoy a skate park or a BMX park?

No. And you can't play frisbee golf at a such a location either.

Can I have a picnic at a picnic table?

No, you can't. A picnic table is considered an outdoor amenity.

Can I go shopping freely?

We are all looking forward to the time when we can shop again freely.

In all retail settings where in-store shopping is permitted, capacity limits are now 25 per cent. These retail settings include supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, indoor farmers' markets, other stores that primarily sell food and pharmacies.

All other public health and workplace safety measures for non-essential retail under the provincial emergency brake will continue to apply.

How many can gather at religious services, weddings and funerals?

Effective 12:01 a.m. Monday, only 10 people will be allowed to gather at religious services, weddings and funerals, whether indoors or outdoors.

What can I expect if I try to leave the province?

Beginning on Monday, Ford has said there will be checkpoints at provincial borders with Quebec and Manitoba with exceptions for essential travel.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provided some clarity on Friday: "Those not travelling for essential reasons will be refused entry. There are exceptions for work, medical care, transportation of goods and the exercising of Treaty rights for Indigenous persons," the OPP said in a statement.