Here's what you can and can't do starting Sunday as Ontario reintroduces COVID-19 capacity limits

Ontario is reintroducing capacity limits at restaurants, bars and retailers starting this Sunday in an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron variant.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the new rules kicking in.

Gathering limits

Social gathering limits have been capped at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

The new rules were announced Friday and will come into effect starting 12:01 a.m. on Sunday.

Capacity limits in indoor settings

Capacity limits at most indoor settings have been cut in half. The limits will not apply to areas of facilities hosting weddings ceremonies, funerals or religious services.

The following indoor settings will be reduced to 50 per cent capacity:

Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments and strip clubs.

Personal care services like nail and hair salons.

Personal physical fitness trainers.

Grocery stores and pharmacies.

Malls.

Gyms.

Indoor recreational amenities.

Indoor clubhouses at outdoor recreational amenities.

Tour and guide services.

Photography studios and services.

Marinas and boating clubs.

All businesses and will be required to have a sign posted stating the indoor capacity limits permitted within the facility.

Bars and restaurants

The number of people sitting at a table in restaurants and bars will be limited to 10.

Patrons will have to remain seated at restaurants, bars, meeting and event spaces and strip clubs.

Bars and restaurants, meeting and event spaces and strip clubs will have to close by 11 p.m., but take out and delivery will be allowed past that time. Drinking will also not be permitted past 11 p.m.

Dancing will not be allowed except for workers or performers at establishments.

Sporting, concert venues

Food and drinks will not be permitted at sporting events, concert venues, theatres and cinemas, casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments; and horse racing tracks and racing tracks.